iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV Holdings Lifted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,612,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,170 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $427,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSV. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $173,252,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,434,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,125,000 after buying an additional 612,628 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,409,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,369,000 after buying an additional 606,410 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,073,000 after buying an additional 519,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,554,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $100.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.94.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.4318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

