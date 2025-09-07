Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,933,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,985,941 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 12.4% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 10.95% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $13,618,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,423,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,915,000 after purchasing an additional 553,200 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 404,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 110,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.82 and its 200 day moving average is $98.37. The firm has a market cap of $129.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

