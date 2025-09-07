2,841 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Bought by Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $74.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.02. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

