Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Stock Position Cut by Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 6.0% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Talon Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 197,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,202,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 787,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,089,000 after buying an additional 81,041 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VTV opened at $182.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.36. The company has a market capitalization of $143.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $183.93.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

