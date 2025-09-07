iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stake Lessened by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $650.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $637.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $595.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $655.44.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

