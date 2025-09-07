Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,627.7% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 80,853 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $384,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

