Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $6.38 Million Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ULTA. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $650.00 price target on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $543.13.

ULTA stock opened at $514.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $504.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $539.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

