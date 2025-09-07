Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in CocaCola by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 55,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in CocaCola by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,022,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,986,000 after acquiring an additional 347,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.48.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

