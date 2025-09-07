Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO Makes New $667,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768,521 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 690.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,558,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,266 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,300,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,310,000 after purchasing an additional 978,455 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,932,000. Finally, Wit LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,210.5% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 844,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,119,000 after purchasing an additional 843,766 shares in the last quarter.

BSV opened at $78.98 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.93 and a 52-week high of $79.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average is $78.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

