Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO Invests $1.29 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nepc LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,299,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,544,000 after buying an additional 490,792 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 431,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,251,000 after buying an additional 22,359 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 18,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average of $81.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

