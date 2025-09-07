Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO Invests $1.06 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after buying an additional 6,254,609 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,730,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $269,253,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,278,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after buying an additional 1,195,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $188.44 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $189.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.50 and a 200-day moving average of $177.41. The firm has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

