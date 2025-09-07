Stance Capital LLC Purchases 41,418 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Stance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 147,921.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 41,418 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 2.9% of Stance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stance Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,059,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,991,923,000 after buying an additional 953,361 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,904,366,000 after buying an additional 3,545,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $1,379,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $943,948,000 after buying an additional 3,589,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $817,759,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.68. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $117.46.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.Starbucks’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.