Stance Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 23.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $167.78 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.34 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.23%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

