5,037,200 Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS Bought by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,037,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,500,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,816,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,987,000 after buying an additional 4,479,846 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,494,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,365,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,781 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,567,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,436,000 after acquiring an additional 34,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,044,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,403,000 after purchasing an additional 392,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.04. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.64.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

