Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Trading 12.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 10,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 26,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Vertex Resource Group Trading Up 12.2%

The stock has a market cap of C$25.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About Vertex Resource Group

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Resource Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Resource Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.