Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) Trading 0.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.50 and last traded at $82.39. Approximately 32,709 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 17,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.66.

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund Stock Up 0.9%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000.

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund Company Profile

The Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (DBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Precious Metals index. The fund tracks an index of gold and silver futures contracts. It optimizes its contract selection based on the shape of the futures curve to minimize contango. DBP was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

