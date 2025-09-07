Talon Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Talon Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3,271.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Talon Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.2% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 61,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 205,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $500.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at $199,211,839.35. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,642. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $423.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $417.05 and its 200 day moving average is $362.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $198.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $441.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

