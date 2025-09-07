Talon Private Wealth LLC Acquires 767 Shares of Energy Transfer LP $ET

Talon Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,604,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 89,173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after buying an additional 738,885 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 260,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $92,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of ET stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,523 shares in the company, valued at $453,185.04. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

