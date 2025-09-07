Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Reduces Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Carrier Global by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $936,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Carrier Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 100,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 137,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,977 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Up 3.1%

CARR opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.20. Carrier Global Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.