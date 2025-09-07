Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 28,268 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,268 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 922.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,664,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,140,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188,999 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $117,929,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 610.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,661,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,041,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,639 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $46.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.