Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 23,616 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,774 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $90.89 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $97.71. The company has a market cap of $189.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

