ThornTree Capital Partners LP Has $26.83 Million Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

ThornTree Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627,712 shares during the period. NU accounts for 5.9% of ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s holdings in NU were worth $26,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York grew its stake in NU by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York now owns 909,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after buying an additional 801,342 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of NU by 69.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 421,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 173,245 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 38.4% in the first quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 1,662,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after buying an additional 461,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NU from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bradesco Corretora raised NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NU from $14.30 to $15.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

