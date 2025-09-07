UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $53,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 511.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.7%

INTU stock opened at $672.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $737.50 and its 200 day moving average is $680.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total transaction of $1,362,748.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares in the company, valued at $356,760.95. This represents a 79.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 62,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.99, for a total transaction of $48,116,427.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,000,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,460,107.21. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,029 shares of company stock worth $55,231,998 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.62.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

