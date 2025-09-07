Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in AT&T Inc. $T

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,818 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000. AT&T makes up approximately 0.2% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 92,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in AT&T by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,235,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after purchasing an additional 459,410 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AT&T by 323.5% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 72,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a market cap of $211.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $29.79.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

