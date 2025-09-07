Thiel Macro LLC Has $14.82 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Thiel Macro LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,180 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 48,280 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 9.7% of Thiel Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Thiel Macro LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR increased its position in shares of Tesla by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,080.36. This represents a 40.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,564 shares of company stock worth $49,396,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Baird R W cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

Tesla Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $350.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.80, a PEG ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.51 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

