UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 121,300 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 121,300 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $48,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 289,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,976,000 after purchasing an additional 22,094 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 782,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,334,000 after purchasing an additional 43,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Wolfe Research raised Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $255.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.90.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $187.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.89. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The stock has a market cap of $170.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

