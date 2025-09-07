Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.92 and last traded at $21.92. Approximately 33,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 28,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Soybean Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 41,783 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,123,000.

About Teucrium Soybean Fund

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

