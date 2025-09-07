Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Shares Up 6.4% – Here’s Why

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

