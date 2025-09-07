Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 29,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 36,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESVIF shares. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

