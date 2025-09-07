888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 37,000 shares, adropof47.8% from the July 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 370.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 370.0 days.

888 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EIHDF opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. 888 has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $0.98.

Get 888 alerts:

888 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.