888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 37,000 shares, adropof47.8% from the July 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 370.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 370.0 days.
888 Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EIHDF opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. 888 has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $0.98.
888 Company Profile
