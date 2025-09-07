Short Interest in DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Decreases By 34.3%

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,900 shares, adeclineof34.3% from the July 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
DTS Price Performance
DTSOF stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85. DTS has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $24.85.
DTS Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DTS
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- TransDigm’s Edge: From Spare Parts to Sky-High Profits
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Energy Fuels: Is This America’s Most Strategic Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for DTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.