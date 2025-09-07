Short Interest in DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Decreases By 34.3%

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,900 shares, adeclineof34.3% from the July 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

DTS Price Performance

DTSOF stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85. DTS has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

DTS Company Profile

DTS Corporation provides systems integration services in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Finance and Society; Corporate Solutions; Operational Infrastructure BPO; and Regional, Overseas, Etc. It develops and maintains information systems; designs and constructs electrical and telecommunications construction work related to information systems; develops, sells, and leases educational equipment and teaching materials related to the information systems; and publishes, edits, and translates work related to the information systems.

