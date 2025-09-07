Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,466,700 shares, agrowthof67.2% from the July 31st total of 877,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,222.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,222.3 days.

Dai-ichi Life Price Performance

Shares of DCNSF opened at $8.33 on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19.

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities.

