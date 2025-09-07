Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,466,700 shares, agrowthof67.2% from the July 31st total of 877,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,222.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,222.3 days.
Dai-ichi Life Price Performance
Shares of DCNSF opened at $8.33 on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile
