El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Up 66.1% in August

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 197,300 shares, anincreaseof66.1% from the July 31st total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,973.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,973.0 days.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of El Puerto de Liverpool to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, El Puerto de Liverpool has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ELPQF opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $6.09.

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, Real Estate, and Credit segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

