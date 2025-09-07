Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Short Interest Down 47.0% in August

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 715,800 shares, adropof47.0% from the July 31st total of 1,350,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Investec downgraded Domino’s Pizza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

OTCMKTS:DMPZF opened at C$2.80 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$3.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.40.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

