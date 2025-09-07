Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 157 Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Transdigm Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Transdigm Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Transdigm Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Transdigm Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 31,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,722,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Transdigm Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,580,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total value of $65,122,957.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 88,419 shares in the company, valued at $125,997,959.19. The trade was a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total value of $2,467,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,724.40. This represents a 47.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,932 shares of company stock valued at $96,378,273. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,272.16 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,183.60 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,479.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1,417.40.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $90.00 dividend. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. Citigroup increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,624.69.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

