Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $259,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Coinbase Global by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,096 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 320.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,323 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,215 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on COIN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $260.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $353.30 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.72.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total transaction of $1,838,017.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,834.86. This trade represents a 92.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.71, for a total transaction of $8,167,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,849.46. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,180,871 shares of company stock worth $439,493,026. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ COIN opened at $299.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The company has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 3.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.04 and its 200 day moving average is $264.23.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

