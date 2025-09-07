Presima Securities ULC Buys 40,283 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Presima Securities ULC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,283 shares during the period. Prologis makes up 11.3% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $50,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Prologis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 323,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,195,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,019. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $113.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.23. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $132.57.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 109.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Scotiabank set a $114.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

