Adelante Capital Management LLC Buys 18,444 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Regency Centers makes up about 1.8% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Regency Centers worth $25,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 42.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Regency Centers stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09. Regency Centers Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $369.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.630 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.78%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

