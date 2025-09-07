Sender Co & Partners Inc. Increases Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Sender Co & Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 462.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 3.3% of Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 322.2% during the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $781.70 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $873.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $307.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $749.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $726.23.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.856 per share. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

