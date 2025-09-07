Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) versus SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Financial Contrast

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) and SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.0% of Full Truck Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Full Truck Alliance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Full Truck Alliance and SunCar Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full Truck Alliance 0 2 2 1 2.80 SunCar Technology Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Full Truck Alliance presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.16%. SunCar Technology Group has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 193.56%. Given SunCar Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SunCar Technology Group is more favorable than Full Truck Alliance.

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and SunCar Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full Truck Alliance 34.46% 12.09% 10.98% SunCar Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and SunCar Technology Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full Truck Alliance $1.54 billion 9.00 $420.57 million $0.56 23.67 SunCar Technology Group $441.90 million 0.62 -$68.66 million N/A N/A

Full Truck Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than SunCar Technology Group.

Volatility and Risk

Full Truck Alliance has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCar Technology Group has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Full Truck Alliance beats SunCar Technology Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

About SunCar Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

SunCar Technology Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business. The company offers customized after-sale services to banking, insurance companies, and other customer types; and auto mobile insurance comprising statutory automobile liability insurance and commercial automobile insurance. In addition, it provides auto insurance SaaS products and other technical services. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

