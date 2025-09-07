Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $10.69 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Prologis by 637.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $41,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $113.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.56 and a 200-day moving average of $108.23. The stock has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 109.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

