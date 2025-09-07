Petrus Trust Company LTA Has $582,000 Stake in CDW Corporation $CDW

Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its position in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in CDW were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 78.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth $34,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of CDW opened at $169.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.35. CDW Corporation has a 52-week low of $137.31 and a 52-week high of $230.86.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 4.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

