Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92,655 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 2.7% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $19,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $40,574,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 134,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 24.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.8%

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa America downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.