Plancorp LLC Raises Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $75.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEHC. Wall Street Zen raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Zacks Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

