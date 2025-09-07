Resources Management Corp CT ADV Cuts Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 25,032 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $74.53. The company has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.99.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 74.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Bernstein Bank dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

