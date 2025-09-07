Resources Management Corp CT ADV Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. DZ Bank raised CrowdStrike from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.10.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $417.63 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $242.25 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $453.56 and a 200-day moving average of $426.21. The firm has a market cap of $104.09 billion, a PE ratio of -350.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 130.70 and a beta of 1.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total transaction of $7,465,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,060.86. This represents a 44.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total value of $7,352,822.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,330.58. The trade was a 29.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,164 shares of company stock worth $88,876,050 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

