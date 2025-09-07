Kestra Investment Management LLC Sells 66,108 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Kestra Investment Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,108 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,397,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 412,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,596,000 after buying an additional 146,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $203.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.80. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.