Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Visa by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 455,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $159,523,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 610,517 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $192,948,000 after buying an additional 43,546 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $343.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.23 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $628.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.22.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,293 shares of company stock worth $8,114,295 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

