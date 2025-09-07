Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Sells 1,703 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.3% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,295. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of V stock opened at $343.02 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.23 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.22. The company has a market capitalization of $628.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.