Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $270.00 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

